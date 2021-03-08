New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 20,675 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Boot Barn worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $58.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $69.18.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $170,225.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,225.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,849 shares of company stock worth $13,277,447 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.