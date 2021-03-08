New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 72,045 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,045 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Marten Transport worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 47.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 33.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,689,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after buying an additional 927,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 50.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after buying an additional 717,757 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 46.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after buying an additional 317,749 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

