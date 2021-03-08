New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 31,397 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,065,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,839,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $62.09 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

