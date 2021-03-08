New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Inter Parfums worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,267,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,115,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,366 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 308.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 146,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 906,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,841,000 after purchasing an additional 123,790 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $71.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.08. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $158,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $591,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,400 shares of company stock worth $2,756,134. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

