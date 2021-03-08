New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,089,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of 8X8 worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 467.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 16,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $507,023.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,806.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. Insiders have sold 79,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,739 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.96.

EGHT opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

