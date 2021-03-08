New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,000 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Energizer worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Shares of ENR opened at $44.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 7,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

