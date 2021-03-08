New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,500 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Trinity Industries worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

NYSE:TRN opened at $29.48 on Monday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -589.60 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.