New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,400 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Valley National Bancorp worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLY. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,746,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 158,239 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 124.5% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

In other news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

