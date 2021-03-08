New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,426 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,426 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,683,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,522,000 after purchasing an additional 367,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,954 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 529.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,869,000 after acquiring an additional 715,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 655,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,154,000 after acquiring an additional 113,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 381,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after acquiring an additional 158,569 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $40.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GBT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.82.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

