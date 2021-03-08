New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,900 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $40.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

