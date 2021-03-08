New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,000 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Columbia Sportswear worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 74,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $7,702,809.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $120,076,309.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,098,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,670 shares of company stock valued at $31,631,982. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $102.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.85. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

