New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 31,370 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,370 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Silgan worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Silgan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Silgan by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Silgan by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $40.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.