New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 33,152 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,152 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $2,992,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $1,888,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,072,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.40.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,000,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 218,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $20,090,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,552,865 shares of company stock worth $215,290,514 in the last quarter.

LMND opened at $92.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.37. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

