New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 36,750 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,750 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Copa worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Copa in the third quarter worth about $257,000.

Get Copa alerts:

CPA opened at $89.29 on Monday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.