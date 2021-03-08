New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 37,997 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,997 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 35.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 202.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $2,356,379.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,243.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $1,744,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,543 shares of company stock worth $7,346,759. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WTS opened at $116.76 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.58 and a 200-day moving average of $113.50.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.