New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,950 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of eHealth worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EHTH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

EHTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

EHTH opened at $53.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $151.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.99.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

