New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,950 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of eHealth worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in eHealth by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $151.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.99.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.29.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

