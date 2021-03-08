New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 493,981 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493,981 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of American Equity Investment Life worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

NYSE:AEL opened at $29.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20). Research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

