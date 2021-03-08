New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,516 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $36,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 128.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

PPBI stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

