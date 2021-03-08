New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 800 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Rogers worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Rogers by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rogers by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rogers by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,620,000 after buying an additional 202,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management increased its stake in Rogers by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 7,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $498,027.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,581.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $4,071,599. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Rogers stock opened at $181.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 586.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.47 and its 200-day moving average is $140.52. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $195.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.