New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 90.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 283.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA opened at $44.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

CNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

