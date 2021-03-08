New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,718,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,788,000 after purchasing an additional 506,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,338,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,950,000 after purchasing an additional 332,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.69 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

