New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 90.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 283.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

CNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

CNA opened at $44.38 on Monday. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

