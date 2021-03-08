New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of EPR Properties worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 135.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after buying an additional 630,530 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,138,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,298,000 after buying an additional 296,168 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 320.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 332,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 253,361 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties stock opened at $45.60 on Monday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. On average, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.