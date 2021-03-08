New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Matson worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Matson by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Matson by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 28,198 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MATX opened at $73.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.16. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.83 million. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

