Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.24

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 2388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.