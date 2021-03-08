Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading Up 16.3%

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) were up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 661,922 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 922% from the average daily volume of 64,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEXA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.72.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.43 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. Research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2643 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

