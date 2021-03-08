Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Elizabeth Ryder Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $1,876,875.00.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $151.53. The stock had a trading volume of 669,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,562. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $153.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXST. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.