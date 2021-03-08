Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Elizabeth Ryder Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $1,876,875.00.
Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $151.53. The stock had a trading volume of 669,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,562. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $153.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on NXST. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.
About Nexstar Media Group
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
