NextCure, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextCure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NXTC. Truist upgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

Shares of NextCure stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 51.73, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NextCure has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of -0.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NextCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NextCure by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 92,443 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in NextCure by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 32,770 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NextCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NextCure by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

