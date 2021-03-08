NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.74

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 2561124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 133.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

