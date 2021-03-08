NFTLootBox (LOOT) Trading 87.5% Higher Over Last Week

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 87.5% higher against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $2.28 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox token can now be purchased for approximately $145.94 or 0.00283354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.05 or 0.00458296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00066289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00075924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00080321 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.59 or 0.00453515 BTC.

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

