NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. NICE reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.85.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $221.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE has a 52 week low of $110.59 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.08 and a 200 day moving average of $245.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in NICE during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

