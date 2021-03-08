Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires 985 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $219.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $227.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

