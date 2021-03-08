Nicholas Investment Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,184 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,247,000 after purchasing an additional 313,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,750 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,868,000 after purchasing an additional 140,846 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $12,227,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $139.36 on Monday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $173.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,267.02, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.81.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

