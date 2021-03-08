Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in KLA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,708,000 after acquiring an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in KLA by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after acquiring an additional 534,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after acquiring an additional 52,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC opened at $295.87 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $342.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.