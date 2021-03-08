Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP opened at $798.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $884.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $871.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $952.76. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.21 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $897.82.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Read More: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.