Nicholas Investment Partners LP Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,604,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,944,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $189.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $344.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.49, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.