Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $90.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.