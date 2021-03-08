Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Shares of BA opened at $223.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $264.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.74 and its 200-day moving average is $192.03.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

