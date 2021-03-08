Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases 86,054 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,054 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.68% of Clarus worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clarus by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Clarus by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Clarus by 28.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Clarus by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Clarus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $17.99 on Monday. Clarus Co. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $558.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

