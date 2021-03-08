Nicholas Investment Partners LP Raises Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,130 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 280.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in DraftKings by 231.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 38,805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in DraftKings by 41.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 310,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 91,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 142.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 113,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $59.52 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $72.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

