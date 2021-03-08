Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 12,114 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,114 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.19% of Vital Farms worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VITL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth about $105,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth about $326,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,086 shares in the company, valued at $541,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $361,486.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,486.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of VITL opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.