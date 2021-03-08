Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 15,580 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,580 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

In related news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock worth $6,024,450 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $183.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.23 and its 200 day moving average is $154.89. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $201.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

