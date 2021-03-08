Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes $1.37 Million Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.10% of Marten Transport as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 47.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 33.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,689,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 927,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 50.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 717,757 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 46.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 317,749 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

