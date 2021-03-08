Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 148,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.17% of The RealReal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in The RealReal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The RealReal by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,005,000 after acquiring an additional 200,963 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The RealReal by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after acquiring an additional 462,845 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $532,906.36. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 152,735 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $3,086,774.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 204,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,230.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 688,256 shares of company stock worth $15,021,242. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The RealReal stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

