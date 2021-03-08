Nicole E. Bulgarino Sells 27,736 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AMRC stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 24.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 175.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

