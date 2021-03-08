Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.44

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 25972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after buying an additional 4,349,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,707,000 after buying an additional 3,805,116 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after buying an additional 3,348,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,216,000 after buying an additional 2,586,463 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Company Profile (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

