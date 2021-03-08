Nimiq (NIM) Price Down 17.2% This Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $51.87 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,857.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,837.76 or 0.03476786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.52 or 0.00366118 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.87 or 0.01011902 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.08 or 0.00418255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.32 or 0.00352492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.00242438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00022146 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,131,884,733 coins and its circulating supply is 7,388,134,733 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

