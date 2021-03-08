NIX Achieves Market Cap of $6.88 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. NIX has a market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $78,521.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NIX has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,792.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,846.81 or 0.03433236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.59 or 0.00369185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.30 or 0.01009993 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.74 or 0.00414079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.33 or 0.00350097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.36 or 0.00240487 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00022857 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,915,703 tokens. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

