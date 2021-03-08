Noah (NOAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 15th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $44.05 on Monday. Noah has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.46.
Noah declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.
